The third annual OxFest 2019 Music Festival, to benefit the Duane Haddox Scholarship, Whole Kids Outreach and the WINGS Educational Foundation, will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Washington city park concert pavilion.
The headliner band is The SteelDrivers, which will perform at 9 p.m. Also performing will be The Dave Bennett Band at 1 p.m., Schmitts & Grins at 3 p.m., Woodshine at 5 p.m. and Macks Creek at 7 p.m.
Food, beer and other activities will be available for purchase. Doors will open at noon with the first concert starting at 1 p.m.
Families are welcome, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No outside food or drinks, coolers, pets, firearms or fireworks will be allowed.
Tickets for the event are $40 per person at the gate. Tickets also can be purchased online for $30 until Aug. 31 at oxfestmusicfestival.org. Tickets are $20 apiece with the purchase of 10 or more.
Additionally, tickets can be purchased at the Bank of Franklin County, 901 E. Eighth St. in Washington.
Children tickets for ages 7 to 12 will be available at the gate for $10. Children under 7 are free.