Three programs at Washington High School were recognized last Wednesday night at the Washington School Board meeting.
The culinary program, JROTC, and youth and government program were highlighted by Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum, who said it was difficult to choose just three because there are so many great programs at the high school.
The sponsors or moderators of each program, as well as some of the students involved, also spoke at the meeting.
Culinary
The culinary students prepared some food, including wraps, dips and cookies, for the board to sample Wednesday night.
The Culinary Arts I class is a yearlong program open to juniors and seniors through the Four Rivers Career Center. Students participate in a three-hour block each day, said Karen Fixsal, who teaches the class.
The course is designed for students interested in going into the restaurant industry, she said, and covers a wide range of areas in the hospitality field.
All three students at the meeting said they are interested in pursuing something in that field. They also said they liked how the class provides hands-on training.
In the first year, Fixsal said students gain an extensive knowledge of food safety and sanitation and earn their ServSafe certification. Students also participate in many catering opportunities at school, including lunches for staff and the hospitality suite at athletic events.
Fixsal said an English credit has been embedded in the course this year, which helps with students’ schedules, and an articulation agreement has been reached with the culinary program at East Central College.
A five-member culinary team plans to compete this spring in a competition in Springfield.
A Culinary Arts II class also is offered for students to continue their education in the culinary/restaurant world. Level II students dive a little deeper into meal planning, purchasing, baking and plating.
Students who complete both courses, in addition to working 400 hours in the restaurant industry, can earn the National Restaurant Association Certificate of Achievement. Students may count “on campus” catering toward their hours. Earning national certification opens the doors to many scholarship, internship and career opportunities.
Board member Scott Byrne applauded the embedded English credit, articulation agreement with ECC and the hands-on experience being provided for students.
“It’s real-life experience, not just sitting at a desk,” he said.
JROTC
Master Sgt. Tim Gates, JROTC instructor, gave a PowerPoint presentation at the meeting.
Among the highlights last year was earning the Unit of Achievement recognition from the NJROTC Area Nine Manager.
Gates said only the top 50 percent of units within Area Nineare selected. Area Nine is comprised of units from Alabama, one, Tennessee, 22, Missouri, five, Kansas, two, Oklahoma, five, western Texas, nine, and New Mexico, nine.
In addition, the Washington unit was selected as the Most Improved in NJROTC Area Nine by the Area Manager and the Navy League of America.
Gates said four cadets last year received Army ROTC scholarships and 10 enlisted.
“This brings our two-year total to eight scholarships and 15 enlistments,” he told the board.
This year, Washington High School provided a dedicated armory for the program, Gates said, which was greatly needed.
“Our first NJROTC orientation class was attended by over 50 cadets,” he noted.
Gates said the Oct. 1 enrollment report showed 120 cadets — 110 present with 10 additional joining at the semester break.
Additionally, four cadets attended the weeklong National Flight Academy at NAS Pensacola, Fla.
New this year, a “zero hour” was established to accommodate 24 cadets from Union High School.
The program also has been able to add a second set of color guard equipment, six new sporter air rifles and associated equipment, and a new laptop and target scanner to enhance shooting capabilities — through the work of the NJROTC Booster Club.
Youth and Government
Similar to Boys/Girls State, the high school offers a youth and government program that provides students with the opportunity to experience the democratic process and develop the leadership skills.
The nationwide program, held in conjunction with YMCAs, is based on the motto “Democracy Must Be Learned by Each Generation.”
Students research, study and debate on public issues and bills.
Ben Strauser, adviser, said some of his students will spend three days in Jefferson City next month where they will be given a fictional case to debate both sides against other schools.
“It exposes them to the law on both sides of the aisle,” he said. “It’s a lot of work because they have to research both sides.”
Tristan Zeh, the student school board representative, is part of the group heading to Jefferson City, but as one of the convention leaders. He will serve as one of the judges.
Two of the four students involved told the board they hope to pursue political science or law degrees. The others said the program has helped to hone their leadership and public speaking skills.
McCallum said all three programs have experienced significant growth, which she hopes continues.
“We’re proud of all of our programs,” she added, noting the public often just hears about test scores, but WHS is much more than just that.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the programs are among the many bright spots at the high school.