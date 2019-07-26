A panel of three judges will select the 2019 Washington Town & Country Fair queen and her court.
This year’s judges are Maggie Heidbrink, a Sullivan business owner; Emily Frisella, a St. Louis author and healthy lifestyle coach; and Kelly Stange, a foreign agricultural service officer, who lives in Germany.
The queen contest will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. on the Main Stage.
The judges will conduct individual interviews with each of the contestants the day of the event. The girls will be judged on personality, wit, honesty and spontaneity.
The contestants also will be judged on appearance and poise during the evening competition.
In addition to the queen, the judges will select a first and second runner-up. The candidates will vote on Miss Congeniality prior to the coronation. The winner will be announced along with the queen and her court.
The queen will receive a $2,500 scholarship for college. The first runner-up will receive a $1,000 scholarship; second runner-up, $750; and Miss Congeniality, $500.
The queen candidates have been participating in a variety of activities over the summer, including a Contestant/Sponsor Luncheon; A Day of Professionalism; and A Day in Washington.
The contestants also will participate in the Fair run/walk and Fair parade, held the weekend before the Fair opens.
Profiles on the three judges are as follows:
Maggie Heidbrink
Maggie Heidbrink is the owner of Anytime Fitness in Sullivan. She opened the business two years ago.
“My goal is to provide a welcoming positive location for area residents and guests to work on their health and fitness,” she said. “I also have received my NASM personal training certificate and I’m now able to provide personal training in person and online.”
Heidbrink grew up in Sullivan and worked for her family’s business, West Brothers Chrysler, for 16 years. She served as the human resources manager and managed all four stores’ personnel, HR and payroll.
“When my parents decided to retire and sell the business I began looking into the possibility of opening a gym,” she said. “Last year in May we sold our businesses and I moved to my Anytime Fitness location full time.”
Heidbrink also is an ambassador for Missouri Baptist Hospital Sullivan and serves on a board to help raise funds for the hospital’s foundation.
“This has been a great opportunity for me to meet like-minded local business owners as well as be able to give back to the community,” she said. “I’m also a member of our local Rotary Club which holds fundraisers to help provide scholarships to local students graduating from Sullivan and Bourbon high schools.”
Heidbrink has two children, ages 11 and 8. Outside of work and family life, she enjoys traveling, reading, spending time with my friends and family.
Emily Frisella
Emily Frisella is a twice-published author of “The Fresh Farmhouse Kitchen” with her second book coming out this fall.
Frisella is a clean eating chef, creator of Fit Home & Health, co-host of the Food in Session Nutrition podcast, founder of the Women in Business Workshop, COO of 44Seven Media, a business coach and public speaker.
“Living in St. Louis as a transplant from a small farming community my passion is creating clean, healthy dishes that are not only delicious, but also budget friendly,” she said.
Frisella has been recognized as a Top 3 female entrepreneur in St. Louis.
She says her passion is to help others with “real world” health and wellness.
“It’s about creating a lifestyle you can maintain and ditching the four letter word — diet,” she said. “My ongoing mission is helping women reach their potential and empowering them to lead in their personal and professional lives through self-development, awareness and learning to brand their passions and talents.”
She launched the Women in Business Workshop to reach that goal, with the first event in March 2019.
“Through this program, women will be surrounded by like-minded women to learn real world, practical business and branding knowledge to help them up-level themselves both mentally, physically and spiritually,” she said.
Frisella is a wife and dog mom of three. She enjoys the outdoors, shooting guns, working out and trying new restaurants.
Kelly A. Stange
Kelly Stange is a foreign agricultural service (FAS) officer and represents the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as a diplomat in foreign countries.
For the last 13 years she has worked overseas to help U.S. farmers, ranchers and agri-businesses reach global markets.
Stange recently served as the agricultural counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin, Germany, from 2014 to 2019. She represented the USDA in Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary.
She was responsible for monitoring and enforcing trade agreements, supporting market promotion activities and trade missions, and providing business assistance to U.S. exporters.
Additionally, she oversaw four USDA-endorsed trade shows in Germany: Biofach, Fruit Logistica, ANUGA, and Food Ingredients Europe.
From 2010 to 2014, Stange was the agricultural attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica, also covering Panama and Nicaragua. Her work included monitoring food aid projects in Nicaragua, promoting U.S. food and animal feed in the region, and enforcing free trade agreements in the region.
She designed and implemented various programs that promoted U.S. trade with Costa Rica, Panama and Nicaragua.
Stange previously served in Brussels, Belgium, from 2006 to 2010 as the agricultural attaché for the U.S. Mission to the European Union. She was responsible for trade policy issues covering animal products, fruits, and vegetables, as well as the U.S.-EU Veterinary Equivalency Agreement.
Before her assignment in Belgium, she worked at FAS in Washington, D.C., from 2002 to 2006, analyzing world beef markets and trade policy, focusing on EU trade in meat, seafood and dairy products.
Prior to working at USDA, Stange worked as a research economist for the Capitolink lobbying firm.
Stange recently received the FAS Administrator’s Excellence in Leadership and Management Award. The agency has recognized her for work to advance the role of women in policymaking and helping to promote women as leaders in the agribusiness sector.
Strange said she has enjoyed mentoring young men and women and leading the Federal Women’s Program at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin for the last four years.
She earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Agricultural Economics at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She speaks fluent German and Spanish, as well as French.
Stange and her husband Joe have two children, Jasper and Katja. The family lives in Germany.