Three people were injured Tuesday, Nov. 19, in rear-end crash that pushed a vehicle into oncoming traffic on Highway 100.
Washington police said the crash occurred at 5:07 p.m. on Highway 100 between High and Clay streets when a 2001 Chevy Cavalier driven by Mitchell Triss, 19, Washington, slowed to make a turn and was struck in the rear by a 2015 Ford Expedition driven by Melissa Brinker, 35, Washington.
Both vehicles were westbound on Highway 100.
The Triss car was pushed into the eastbound lane of Highway 100 and struck by a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Amelia Williams, 55, Marthasville, according to police.
Triss, Amelia Williams and passenger in the Willams’ truck, Roger Williams, 57, Marthasville, were taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries.
There were five passengers in the Brinker vehicle that were not injured, police said.
All of the drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts.