Police will meet with school officials over the summer break to determine how to address possible future threats by students at Washington High School.
Washington Police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the School Resource Officers (SROs) will look into how other police departments handle threats, such as the three that occurred in the second semester this year.
Each of the threats were written by female students and located in bathrooms at WHS. The names of the students were not released because they are minors. The evidence for each case was given to the Franklin County juvenile court.
Aside from those similarities, the threats were very different, according to Sitzes, and so was the response by school officials and law enforcement.
“Each one was different in scope, so we had to adjust,” he said. “We will continue to work with the schools and SROs to see if there is a way to stop it.
“Hopefully between all of us we can come up with good ideas,” Sitzes added.
He further added that the safety of the students and staff is what is most important.
Washington Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer stated school administrators will hold internal meetings in addition to corroborating with police to develop strategies to prevent more threats.
Threats
The most recent threat occurred May 23 and prompted a lockout at WHS.
Sitzes noted that the written threat stated there would be a bomb and shooting at the school.
The threat was located shortly after 8 a.m. and the school was immediately placed on lockout while police investigated. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis Airport Police also responded to the campus.
A short time later, a 15-year-old female student was taken into custody.
Washington police said agencies dispatched to the school Thursday did a sweep and then assisted with securing the school.
There was “minimal disruption to students and staff” and an increased officer presence was at the school until noon when students were released.
Police said the suspect was quickly identified and confessed to writing the threat. Juvenile authorities were notified and charges will be sought, police said.
The first threat occurred at WHS Feb. 27 and ultimately led to charges of making a terrorist threat against a 16-year-old Washington girl.
Following the threat, the building was evacuated and students were moved to the football field. Once the school was cleared, a St. Louis Airport Police K-9 team of three bomb-sniffing dogs searched the school.
It prompted the evacuation of about 1,350 students and 100 staff members. The February threat was the only one of the three incidents that the school was evacuated, Sitzes stated.
Following the May 6 threat, a 14-year-old girl confessed to writing the note which warned students not to come to school the following day, said Washington police. The threat was written on a newsletter in a bathroom stall.
In the first two cases, detectives and district staff systematically reviewed footage from the school hallway camera outside the bathrooms and narrowed down the time frame of when the message was written.
In February, investigators and WHS staff members watched video narrowing the pool of suspects to two students. One of those confessed to her mother that she wrote the message. Her mother then contacted school administrators.
In the May 6 incident, there were several students who piqued the interest of detectives. After questioning one of the girls confessed to writing the note.
A K-9 team of two bomb-sniffing dogs conducted a sweep of the building after school was over that day. The following morning, police, school administrators and teachers were positioned at all school entries checking backpacks, instrument cases and other bags as students entered the high school.
Restitution
Of the three cases, only restitution has been determined for the suspect in the May 6 incident, according to Sitzes.
Police said they will continue to seek restitution for the other threats at WHS.
That includes contacting the St. Louis Airport Police to determine the cost of sending bomb-sniffing dogs and officers to the school.
The expenses accrued during the search, including the use of the K-9 units, will be passed on to whomever is charged, Sitzes said.
According to state statutes, there is a maximum of $4,000 in restitution that a juvenile, or their parents or guardians, can be forced to pay.
The two threats in May were minimal in regard to manpower and school district expenses compared to the February threat when there were 12 Washington detectives and patrol officers, deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis Airport Police K-9 team comprised of three dogs that responded to WHS.