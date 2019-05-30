Described by students as the “unsung hero” of the Four Rivers Career Center, Helen Thebeau received the Support Staff Person of the Year award Friday at the Washington School District’s closing ceremony for all staff.
The award is presented annually by WINGS, the district’s educational foundation. Brad Mitchell made the presentation.
Thebeau, who has been with the district 30 years, is the daytime custodian at the Four Rivers Career Center.
Mitchell said Thebeau was nominated for the award by students in the CAPS Global Business and Entrepreneurship class. On the nominated form they stated:
“Others may get more attention due to their outward involvement with the school, however, without her (Thebeau) and her attention to detail, students would walk into messy classrooms and a dirty school. Students at the career center take pride in walking into a building that is clean, orderly and respected.”
The students said Thebeau cleans with a smile on her face every day and is happy to help students.
“Anything that goes awry at the career center is handed by Thebeau,” the students noted. “Thebeau also handles the off-loading of deliveries to the various teachers and works tirelessly to shovel off the sidewalk leading to our main entrance on snowy, cold days.”
The students said Thebeau is the driving force behind the career center and without her, the building wouldn’t thrive the way it does.
“She has impacted countless students,” they said.
Mitchell presented Thebeau with a plaque and a $1,000 check.
Thebeau told The Missourian she was shocked to hear her name announced as the Support Staff Person of the Year.
“I have just always enjoyed working and being around the kids,” she said. “I started 30 years ago at Washington High School, but have spent most of my time at the career center and I love it.”
Thebeau said the best part of the job is being around the students.
“They are such good kids, all of them,” she said.
Asked what she’s going to do with her cash award, Thebeau said maybe take a vacation.