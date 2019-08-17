A 14-year-old Washington boy was taken into custody Thursday for burglarizing the high school.
According to police, the teen was interviewed for his role in at least one of two burglaries at Washington High School over the summer.
Washington police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the investigation is continuing as police search for at more suspects.
The teen was picked up Thursday, the first day of class at WHS, and he is in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center in St. Charles, Sitzes added. His name was not released because he is a minor, police added.
According to police about 11:30 p.m. July 1, at least two suspects broke into the west wing of the school and caused “minor” damage with spray paint.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video before they disconnected the cameras from the school’s server room.
Police said the suspects only got into the west wing, which houses offices and special education classrooms, among other classrooms.
On the second burglary, two suspects again broke into the school and spray-painted the floor of a basketball court in the gym. The damage is enough to elevate the case to a felony, police said.
According to Sitzes, police are reviewing the surveillance footage to identify additional suspects.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Washington police at 636-390-1050.