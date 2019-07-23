City staff is interviewing two construction teams to steer a project to attract young professionals and first-time homebuyers to Washington.
Qualifications from development teams were due to city hall by June 28 for the proposed construction project on both sides of Locust Street between Eighth and 10th streets at the location of a former Frick’s building, a mobile home park and one home. The property is city owned.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said he and Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci met last week with the first team, and a second interview was scheduled for Tuesday.
Once the interviews are complete, the city will select a team to move forward with the project for more affordable, higher-density development that would attract young families or those getting their start in the Washington workforce. A specific date when work would begin has not been announced.
The city developed request for proposals (RFP) for the Locust Street project that states the development should be a “high-quality, affordable workforce housing neighborhood” and the development team demonstrates an understanding of the community’s housing needs, and the city’s “unique attributes and opportunities.”
Development teams were instructed to provide evidence of constructing and managing a residential development, with the possibility that the development could be replicated at another site in Washington.
The redevelopment plans began in 2015 with the city’s purchase of the Frick’s Trailer Park property at 800 Locust St., south of Eighth Street, with plans for stormwater improvements. A goal of the project is to manage the creek and protect properties from flooding.
Scope of Work
The RFP calls for a mixture of house sizes, building layouts and number of bedrooms. The mixture extends to size, exterior design, layout and configuration.
The city did not set specific design requirements, but there are guidelines included in the RFP.
Affordable housing is defined as owners paying less than 30 percent of their income for housing, including principal, interest, taxes, insurance and utilities.
The maximum sale price for 75 percent of the homes is suggested to be less than $170,000 and the remaining 25 percent should be below $225,000.
City staff said they are in favor of a dense neighborhood using “creativity to achieve place-making,” and a planned residential district to increase density would be considered.
The city also encourages the use of energy-efficiency programs, materials, equipment and fixtures within the housing units.
Configuration of the lot design is “open within the parameters of the property” and the city would support rezoning to appropriate districts.
There are three parcels in the development.
The eastern parcel is about 3.1 acres located at the southeastern corner of Locust and Eighth streets. The southwestern parcel is 0.82 of an acre across Locust Street accessing Wainwright and Locust streets. The northwest parcel is approximately 1.8 acres and accesses Locust and Jefferson streets.
The properties along Locust are zoned R-1B single-family residential while the property along Jefferson Street is zoned C-2 general commercial. The project site is located just south of Downtown Washington.
According to city staff, the intent is to coordinate the location of infrastructure improvements serving the site with the development team, including a Wainwright Street extension and sewer/water line improvements.
To the south, east and west of the development are single-family homes. There is a mix of commercial and multifamily development to the north.
The Busch Creek Greenway — a planned pedestrian and cyclist pathway — will be on the eastern property along the edge of the property. The city will retain ownership of the 30-foot corridor but developers are encouraged to utilize the Greenway in proposals.
History
The Frick’s building was razed in 2017, and that will be the location of a trailhead for the future Busch Creek Greenway bicycle and walking path. The designs for the path call for a trailhead with a parking area at Eighth and Jefferson streets.
Last year the city purchased a home at 902 Locust St. which will be part of the larger area to be utilized for the homes.
Aside from areas to be used for stormwater improvement, and the Busch Creek Greenway, the remaining acreage will be used for the residential development.