The fourth annual Taste of Franklin County will return this year Thursday, Oct. 3, at Hillermann Nursery & Florist, Washington, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The event will feature restaurants, music and drinks from all over the county. Participating restaurants and vendors include:
B&B Barbecue and Catering, Big Boy’s Grilled Subs and Wings, Cafè Mosaic, East Central Culinary, Exit 11 Workspace Coffee House, Glady Fay’s Christian Bookstore and Cafè, Hazel’s Back Porch Barbecue, Joe’s Bakery and Delicatessen, Noboleis Vineyards, Point Labadie Brewery, Robller Vineyard and Winery, Saucy’s Pizzeria, Seitter’s Market, Tilted Skillet, The Creek Grill and Sports Bar, White Mule Winery, Fazoli’s, Olivino, Loyal Bella, Lake Creek Winery, Aging Ahead Washington Senior Center, Johnny’s, Country Living General Store, Smoothie King, Sweet Elizabeth’s Bake Shop, and Vino di Lafayette Tuscan Wine Garden.
Tickets can be purchased online at foundations4franklincounty.org or in person at Olivino, Washington, and Hillermann Nursery & Florist. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
For more information visit the website mentioned above or call 636-299-8452.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Proceeds will support Foundations for Franklin County.