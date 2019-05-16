Proponents of a homeless shelter in Washington have been forced to regroup and develop a new plan and location.
A request to rezone a former doctors’ office off Highway 47 for a homeless shelter was withdrawn Monday in response to a city recommendation to change zoning where the facility will be permitted.
The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission was poised to review and make a recommendation on the request to rezone 4 and 10 Franklin Ave. (Highway 47), from C-1 light commercial to C-2 general commercial. The plan was nixed after city staff recommended a new definition for temporary shelters and suggested they only be allowed in industrial areas.
Members of the Franklin County Homeless Task Force (HTF) sought the rezoning of the former doctors’ office for a homeless shelter and resource center called The Bridge.
The HTF has been offered funding for the shelter by an anonymous donor.
During a city planning board discussion on the definitions of a temporary shelter, HTF members and supporters expressed their concerns about only permitting shelters in industrial zoning districts.
The planning board ultimately recommended the city allow for shelters in industrial zoning districts, M-1 and M-2, as well as other locations as Planned Development Commercial (PD-Cs), which would have intensive review by the city.
The recommendation is based on a North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) definition of temporary shelters, which states temporary shelters are emergency shelters for abuse victims, homeless people, runaways and patients in a “medical crisis.”
Shelter Supporters
Washington resident Mary Price pleaded with the planning board members to recommend the city allow shelters in commercially zoned districts.
“I hope you are willing to listen to the voice of the advocates — the voice of the community,” she said.
“We need a space that is easily accessible (to resources),” Price added. “Not be placed in a location outside of town. I hope you listen and I hope you mainly listen with your heart.”
Judy Schneider, Washington, suggested two shelter definitions — one for overnight and a second for 30-day stays.
Annie Foncannon, a task force member and Franklin County Children and Families Community Resource executive director, said the proposed shelter definition could have “unintended consequences” for organizations such as Grace’s Place Crises Nursery, an emergency shelter for children and youth.
She stated Grace’s Place is growing and if the city adopts a new definition of homeless shelters, then it may be forced to shelter teens and youth in M-1 and M-2 districts.
“Teens would be in industrial areas,” Foncannon said. “It would be putting a great burden on Grace’s Place.”
Foncannon further added that teens would not be able to walk to resources they need, including school or work.
“It’s shoving them to the wayside instead of bringing them into the community,” she said.
Foncannon also stated that if facilities such as a Ronald McDonald House or similar agencies that assist veterans sought to open here they may not be permitted near Mercy Hospital Washington.
About the Shelter
The Bridge would offer classes on developing soft skills for employment, how to get a job, how to make groceries stretch and things to know as a renter. The shelter also would provide access to computers and the internet for people to use to find jobs and places to live.
The facility would be able to accommodate three to four families and 12-15 individuals. It will be a 501(c)(3) organization.
Karen Dawson, president of the Harvest Table, said there have been 19 people helped by the HTF who are now living in their own place and paying their own bills.
“I think that is incredible,” she said. “I firmly believe that if we have a resource center we could help a lot more people.
“We need a place to teach and help show them how,” Dawson added. “This was never meant to be an impairment on any neighbors.”
Location Opposition
Washington resident Shawn Mayall, owner of S-K Contractors, said there is no opposition to helping homeless, but there are concerns about a shelter.
“Nobody is against the homeless or people down on their luck,” he said. “There are heavy cons that outweigh the pros of the homeless shelter.
“In Washington, the homeless may be great people, but the issue is when you open a homeless shelter you are going to put a neon ‘OPEN’ sign over the community,” he said.
“That is going to be an issue,” Mayall continued. “(Homeless people) will be shipped in from different areas — what do you do when hundreds (of homeless people) are lined up?”
He suggested that the HTF help permanently house the homeless, not build a facility for temporary shelter.
“When you have a lot of homeless, you have a lot of bad — a lot of crime,” he said.
In response, Dawson stated the Harvest Table has been offering free meals weekly for eight years and there has not been an influx of homeless people coming to Washington.
Larry Proemsey, owner of Cowboy Holdings and several properties in Washington, said he supports the proposed zoning for a shelter.
“This is not saying you can’t have a shelter,” he said. “It is saying (the city) will protect the rights of adjacent property owners.”