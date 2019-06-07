The first ever summer reading program launch celebration held in the Washington Public Library’s parking lot last Friday night was successful, according to library Director Claire Miller.
“We had a bunch of people of all ages show up,” Miller said.
Roughly 350 people were in attendance. The event launched “A Universe of Stories” reading program for the summer. The program is open to anyone.
Miller noted that at least 100 registered for the program at the event.
“So we thought it was very successful,” she said.
In all, Miller said more than 600 people have registered.
As motivation for reading, the program awards participants prizes once they have read to a certain requirement.
Children 8 years old and younger are expected to read for 20 minutes each day. Once a row on their reading log has been completed they receive a prize.
The same is expected for anyone 9-18 years of age, except the requirement is bumped to 30 minutes of reading.
All children and teenagers are expected to read for a minimum of 42 days to complete the program and get the program-themed T-shirt.
Adults receive a stemless wineglass for the first three books they read and a T-shirt after reading six books. They also will be entered into a raffle for one of two $50 Neighborhood Reads gift certificates for every six books that are read.
The T-shirts are not for sale, said Miller.
“They have to participate and complete the program to get the shirt,” she noted.
Assistant Director Kim Brumgard designed the T-shirts this year.
“We like our shirts,” Miller said. “They’re pretty cool.”
The program guidelines are provided online at washmolib.org under the Summer Reading tab or at the Washington Public Library at 410 Lafayette St.
Those interested should visit the library to register. The program is supported by a United Way grant.
The program ends July 27. People can register any time up until that point.