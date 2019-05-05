Despite unfavorable weather conditions, the Washington Parks Department’s Arbor Day celebration Saturday, April 27, held for the first time at Miller-Post Nature Reserve, went very well.
“We had a great event up at Miller-Post (Nature Reserve) despite the rain and wind,” Parks Director Wayne Dunker told the board Wednesday night.
Between the vendors, staff, volunteers and attendees, Dunker said about 50 people were there in all.
The event featured a demonstration with a portable sawmill and another on how to inject an ash tree to protect it from the emerald ash borer.
Representatives of the Missouri Department of Conservation also attended to give out free trees. Arbor Day is celebrated all over the world by planting trees.
Eighth-grade students from St. Francis Borgia Grade School, Washington Middle School and Immanuel Lutheran planted four trees that the parks department had purchased.
Jackie Miller, manager of Miller-Post Property LLC, also attended and Dunker said she was thrilled with the outcome.
Before the event, park staff installed a stainless steel kite that Miller had purchased to the right of the entry sign.
The Miller-Post Property LLC donated the 67-acre nature reserve to the city of Washington in 2014.
“It was a really good event,” said Tessie Steffens, board member. “If you’ve not been back there, you need to do it. It is just beautiful.”
Prior to the event, Dunker said park staff spent a couple of weeks installing signage and putting gravel down on the trails.
Dunker announced that a map for the reserve may be available soon on the property. The map also has been posted to the city’s website.
Last week, the city of Washington hired a person to create a map. The new hire developed a map of the nature reserve and now the parks department is working to get a map installed on-site.
The map online can be found at https://washmo.gov/directory/miller-post-nature-reserve/.