The first Main Stage act to be announced for the 2019 Washington Town & Country Fair is legendary rock band Styx.
Styx, which hits include “Come Sail Away,” “Fooling Yourself,” “Mr. Roboto” and “Grand Illusion,” will perform Saturday, Aug. 10.
“We hope people are ready to rock out this year at the Fair,” said Amanda Griesheimer, director of marketing for the Fair and Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We are very excited to bring Styx back and they will be the only band for Saturday night,” she said. “They were our first choice as far as rock goes and we are thrilled they were available and the routing worked out to get them here.”
Styx drew big crowds when the band last played at the Washington Fair in 2002, Griesheimer noted.
In a change from tradition, the Fair began announcing its big-name entertainment early last year rather than waiting for the Chamber banquet in March.
Griesheimer said the response from the early reveals was so good, the Fair Board decided to continue it this year.
“We think the early promotion helps build excitement and hopefully ticket sales,” she said.“We have a lot of entertainment still to announce and we’re excited — stay tuned.”
A video showcasing all of the bands and some of the special exhibits will still be shown at the banquet.
The Fair, which is a division of the Chamber, plans to announce the remaining acts for the Pepsi Main Stage, as well as other attractions for the 2019 Fair, via @washmofair social media accounts throughout February.
The Fair will open Wednesday, Aug. 7, and run through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “Cheers to 90 Years.”
Now in its 90th year, Griesheimer said the Washington Town & Country Fair is known throughout the region as a fantastic fair and great bargain.
In addition to five nights of concerts on the Main Stage, other attractions include the motor sports events, a 20-ride midway, regional bands in the entertainment tent, livestock shows, stage shows, strolling entertainers, interactive exhibits and Fair food.