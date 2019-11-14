Washington Middle School has formed a principal student advisory team for the 2019-20 school year.
The group, comprised of seventh- and eighth-grade students, will meet four times during the school year with Principal Laura Bruckerhoff and Assistant Principal Stacey Secor. The students were nominated by teachers to be part of the team.
The purpose of the group is for students to share their thoughts and feelings about the school, including their opinions on lunch, classes, extracurricular activities and social times with friends.
The entire middle school student body recently took a student survey to share their thoughts. The principal student advisory team reviewed the results of the survey during its first meeting.
The next meetings will be divided by seventh and eighth grades. Team members will review opportunities for students to be involved in school, pep assembly and social activity suggestions, and work to get an overall picture of what the students desire to make Washington Middle School better.
Students on the principal advisory team are as follows:
Eighth Grade White — Claire Blackwood, Josh Gruber, Andrew Mateas, Mia Mahon and Lacy Monzyk.
Eighth Grade Blue — Erica Rich, Kaner Young, Cooper Tooley, Brooklyn Bowling, Shawn Tidwell and Cierra Murrell.
Eighth Grade Encore — Brady Kinser, Isaac Lough, Loren Warnecke, Taylor Steffens and Donovan Alu.
Eighth Grade Jay — Bobby Laughlin, Cheyanne Robinson and Gabby Copeland.
Seventh Grade White — Abi Elfrink, Owen Riegel, Gabriela Camacho, Ryan Williams and Olivia Ebenreck.
Seventh Grade Blue — Keira Soos, James Keiser, Alec Pecka, Noah Terrell and Kaden Diekmann.
Seventh Grade Encore — Hazel Koper, Evann Dunn, Camille Junkin and Makenna Dodson.
Seventh Grade Jay — Abby Spence, Mason Theis and Trina Shea.