The Washington Regional Airport is back in operation after a more than a two-week closure for runway work.
A restriping and concrete replacement project wrapped up Wednesday and crews were demobilizing Thursday and Friday.
The airport was closed Monday, Aug. 12, for the work. The project was scheduled to take 10 days, and then the facility would reopen Thursday, Aug. 22.
However, due to an issue with water hardness at the airport, the subcontractor tasked with removing the striping experienced delays in the work, according to Public Works Director John Nilges.
It was closed for a total of 15-plus days.
Nilges told The Missourian he would meet with the consultant, Crawford, Murphy, & Tilly, Inc. (CMT), to determine if there would be any liquidated damages owed to the city for the delay in opening.
“We have not evaluated loss in revenue yet,” he added. “We have been focused on getting the work done.”
According to Nilges there was minimal impact to the general public during the closure. However, planes could not fly into Washington during the two-week stretch, hindering fuel sales.
“We have not quantified it yet but I do believe there is some loss,” he said.
Nilges said the mechanic operating out of the airport has been able to continue work, so there was not a total loss of revenue.
Project
The city has been targeting restriping for two years, since the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) conducted an inspection.
In June, the Washington City Council awarded the bid for the work to American Pavement Solutions, Green Bay, Wis.
American Pavement Solutions was the low bidder on the project for $206,185.06. The only other bid the city received was from Parking Lot Maintenance LLC at the cost of $240,702.90.
The city hired CMT at the cost of $52,871.69 for design consulting services, which includes inspections of the work.
The total cost of the project, including engineering and construction, is $259,056.75. That is about 15 percent lower than the engineer’s estimate of $336,193.94.
CMT provided several references for American Pavement Solutions because the city has not worked with the firm.
The city will pay 10 percent of the total cost of the project, including consulting services. The remaining 90 percent will be funded through a State Block Grant administered through the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission.
The concrete apron and restriping are part of the 20-year master plan updated and adopted by the Washington City Council earlier this year.