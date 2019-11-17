A street project impacting several Washington roadways has been completed — but city staff expects changes to the contract.
John Nilges, public works director, said the roadway project, which included work on Lafayette Street sidewalks, Meadowlark Drive, Duncan Avenue and Old Highway 100, has wrapped up other than minor work.
“The majority of the project has been completed, but we still have a few punch list items,” he said.
There were two facets of the work that strayed from the original contract. The change orders must be approved by the Washington City Council.
In September, the city contracted with Lamke Trenching & Excavating, Inc., Marthasville, for $302,441.05 for the work.
According to Nilges, the Meadowlark Drive Duncan Avenue portions of the project called for more concrete than initially planned due to the quality of the subsurface.
“We had to thicken the pavement because of the subsurface and base,” he said.
The project entailed milling for asphalt overlay on Meadowlark Drive from High Street to Stafford Street, and Duncan Avenue from Highway 47 to Madison Avenue.
In addition, a clay storm sewer pipe along Lafayette Street also needed to be replaced.
“It is fairly substantial for the storm piping to be removed and replaced along an entire block,” Nilges told The Missourian.
The clay storm sewer pipe underground was more shallow than expected. The clay pipe was cracking, which called for replacement.
The pipe was replaced with a metal pipe, which had raised during construction, due to rain. Before laying sidewalks, crews had to clear the pipe of water and then install it.
“If we build new curb, gutters and sidewalks that will last for a decade, it makes sense to replace the pipe that could go in a couple of years,” Nilges stated.
The Lafayette Street project included new sidewalks from Fourth Street to Third Street.
The overall project also included work on Old Highway 100 at Fifth Street, where the concrete approach was reconstructed. The scope of the project was only the 150 feet where trucks were stopping at the intersection.
Nilges stated it was an asphalt “low-laying subbase” that was torn out and replaced with concrete.
The overall project was under the budgeted amount of $425,000, and under the engineer’s estimate for the work, which was $401,243.65.
In addition to the other work, the project also included ADA ramps in front of the city pool, and new curb and gutter on Eckelkamp Court across from Dairy Queen.
According to Nilges, after the work to install the ramps near the city pool was completed, and a concrete pad was poured on High Street, a water main busted. He said there was no way to tell that the line would break before the concrete was poured.