The city of Washington will test its outdoor warning systems Tuesday, May 14.

Lisa Moffitt, director of communications, said testing will be from 11 a.m. to noon and will include: 

• Severe weather siren —30-second whoop tone;

• Tornado siren — 3-minute steady tone; and

• Westminster chimes — church bells. 

If there is inclement weather the tests will be postponed. 

According to Moffitt the city has a new radio system with the capability of being integrated with the storm siren system. 

The tests are to ensure that the integrated systems work before the sirens are used during a real emergency. 

For more information or questions, contact Moffitt at 636-390-1050.