The city of Washington will test its outdoor warning systems Tuesday, May 14.
Lisa Moffitt, director of communications, said testing will be from 11 a.m. to noon and will include:
• Severe weather siren —30-second whoop tone;
• Tornado siren — 3-minute steady tone; and
• Westminster chimes — church bells.
If there is inclement weather the tests will be postponed.
According to Moffitt the city has a new radio system with the capability of being integrated with the storm siren system.
The tests are to ensure that the integrated systems work before the sirens are used during a real emergency.
For more information or questions, contact Moffitt at 636-390-1050.