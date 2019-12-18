About 5 inches of snow fell on the Franklin County area Sunday through Monday during the latest winter storm.
In Downtown Washington, a total of 5 inches was measured in the gauge at The Missourian, although no more than 4 inches was on the ground at that time. Of the total, 1 inch fell Sunday into Monday and the rest fell Monday.
The area avoided the heavier bands during the winter storm. According to the National Weather Service, a band of 8 inches or more fell from Rolla to near Mascoutah, Ill. Another band of 6 inches fell between Columbia and east of Bowling Green.
For the season, a total of 6.25 inches of snow has been measured. The rest came Nov. 12.
Recent rain and snow has pushed Washington precipitation for the year over 60 inches. It stood at 61.45 inches through Tuesday morning.