Nominations are still being accepted for grand marshal of the Washington Town & Country Fair Parade.
The parade will take place Sunday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m.
Each year, a grand marshal and honor group are selected to lead the parade.
Members of the community can submit nominations now through March 31, according to Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director for the Fair and Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Griesheimer said the parade honors are designed to recognize an outstanding individual and organization that better the community through service, leadership and volunteerism.
This is the third year the parade committee has accepted nominations from the community. The committee does retain past nominations, which are considered as well.
“If you’ve submitted someone before, you do not need to do so again, unless you want to update the information,” Griesheimer said.
The grand marshal and honorary group will be announced this spring.
Last year, longtime attorney and community volunteer Steven P. Kuenzel Sr., managing partner of Eckelkamp Kuenzel LLP, was grand marshal. The honorary group was the Washington Elks Lodge.
Nomination forms are available on the Fair website, www.washmofair.com, or at the Chamber of Commerce office at 323 W. Main St. Completed forms can be returned to the Chamber office or emailed to breed@washmo.org.
The Fair will hold its annual kickoff party immediately following the parade with live music, and food and drink available for purchase at the Farmers’ Market.