Entries are still being accepted for the annual Holiday Parade of Lights — traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving.
This year’s parade, sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc., will take place Friday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. It will start at the corner of Cedar and Main streets.
After a rain out last year, organizers are hopeful the weather will cooperate. For the first time, a rain date has been set for the following night, Saturday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.
“We have about 40 entries to date, but expect more to come in this week,” said Cassidy Lowery, events specialist.
“We usually limit the entries to about 50 total so we encourage people to let us know as quickly as possible,” she added. The entry fee is $10.
This year’s theme is the same as last year — The Magic of Christmas.
Lowery said the Shriner’s Moolah Yomo Mini Patrol will participate, along with Elroy the Elk and McGruff the Crime Dog.
The parade also will feature the 2019 Washington Fair Queen and her court, East Central College Jazz Band, which will be on a trailer playing music; and the Washington High School Marching Blue Jays. The St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Band will be performing in Chicago over Thanksgiving weekend.
Antique fires trucks, many walking groups and floats by local civic groups and businesses also are expected.
The very last entry will be Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will ride in a horse-drawn carriage this year. The Washington NJROTC will lead the parade.
“We’re excited about how the parade is shaping up,” said Lowery.
The parade is open to all businesses, organizations, Scout troops, schools, cheerleaders, bands, dancers, churches, choral groups, civic groups and families.
“We always encourage people to get their applications in early,” Lowery said. “Our main requirement is that all entries be decked out in lights — the more the better.”
Lowery said the Holiday Parade of Lights serves as the unofficial kickoff to the Christmas season and always attracts a large number of spectators.
Tree Lighting
After the parade, Mayor Sandy Lucy will join Santa Claus to officially turn on the lights of the large downtown Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Elm streets.
Santa also will stick around after the tree lighting under the market to greet children.
The giant Christmas tree was erected Monday by Downtown Washington Inc. volunteers and city workers. This is the third year for an artificial tree, which was purchased using funds from the city’s half-cent capital improvement sales tax.
Parade Route
The parade route will be the same as in past years. The parade will wind through the downtown streets starting at Main and Cedar streets.
It will head south on Cedar to Fifth Street; east on Fifth to Elm Street; north on Elm to Second Street; east on Second to Jefferson Street; north on Jefferson to Main Street; and west on Main to Cedar Street.
The parade will officially end in front of the Farmers’ Market.
Optional Judging
Lowery said there will be two categories — nonprofit and business/individual — for judging, which is optional.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in both categories and the winners will receive a trophy.
Parade applications are available at the downtown post office or online at downtownwashmo.org. For more information, call 636-239-1743.