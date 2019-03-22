Sponsors for Washington Town & Country Fair Queen candidates were announced Saturday night at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce banquet.
The banquet was held at the Washington KC Hall.
Area businesses and professionals submit their names to serve as a sponsor.
The Fair is still accepting both queen candidate applications and sponsors, said Jennifer Giesike, Chamber president/Fair manager.
Currently, 20 girls have signed up for the queen contest.
The queen contest is always held opening night of the Washington Fair. This year’s contest will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. on the Main Stage.
Sydney Meyer, 2018 Fair Queen, who was joined by Nicole Brueggenjohann, queen committee chair, announced the sponsors to date Saturday night. They are as follows:
Fas-Trip, Washington;
Augusta Winery, Augusta;
Bank of Franklin County, Washington;
Bank of Washington, Washington;
Citizens Bank, Washington;
Dolan Realtors, Washington;
GenFinity Wealth Management, Washington;
Hodges Badge, Washington;
Law Office of Mark Rudder LLC, Washington;
Montelle Winery, Augusta;
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, Washington;
The Competitive Edge, Union;
Utz Contracting LLC, Washington;
Event Inspirations by Plush, Washington.
Jim Peters Signs/Julie Zeitzmann, Washington;
Jim Brinker Recycling, Washington; and
Sylvan of Washington.
Need More Sponsors
“I think the queen sponsorship is one of the most valuable sponsorships we offer to businesses,” said Giesike. “It’s a ton of exposure before and during the fair. Plus, it’s an excellent way to invest in some of the bright young ladies in our community.”
The sponsorship is $550 and includes the following benefits: name printed in 3,000 Fair catalogs, 30,000 Missourian newspaper supplements and in the thank-you ad in the The Missourian following the Fair;
Announcements during the queen contest, including company logo on Main Stage video screen; publicity releases to local media; sign in the parade; Contestant/Sponsor Lunch; four VIP seating passes the night of coronation; and company logo/ad in the 2,000 queen programs.
Queen Candidates
Leading up to the Fair, queen candidates will learn about their community and participate in many educational activities, including a Contestant/Sponsor luncheon, A Day of Professionalism, A Day in Washington, Fair Run/Walk and Fair Parade.
As in the past, a panel of judges will interview each of the contestants the day of the contest.
The Queen Contest sponsors underwrite four scholarships totaling $4,750, which are awarded to the queen, first and second runner-up, and Miss Congeniality.
Fair queen contestants must be citizens of the United States, female and a resident of Franklin or an adjoining county.
Contestants also must be a resident of Missouri for no fewer than six months as of July 15, 2018.
All candidates must be a high school graduate, not older than 22 years of age on Sept. 1, 2018, and single.
Businesses interested in being a sponsor and girls who want to be in the queen contest can sign up at the Chamber office, call 636-239-2715, extension 105, or email tadragna@washmo.org.