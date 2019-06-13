The South Point Bark Park is underwater and Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker expects it to stay that way until the Missouri River drops below 28 feet.
As of Tuesday morning, the river was recorded at 28.26 feet.
The dog park, located at 101 Kingsland Drive, has been closed to the public since Friday, June 7.
Dunker said the department may have to pump some water out of the park eventually.
Before Friday, the department had been sandbagging the culvert pipe on the opposite side of the road, near the water treatment plant. These efforts were expected to prevent silt from entering the park.
“Hopefully it worked,” said Dunker.
As for what the park will look like after the water recedes, Dunker said he’s sure there will be some clean up required.
“I expect to lose some of the grass after the water recedes,” he said.
Before this setback, the parks crew had a long list of landscaping needs it was working on including grading the walkway, filling potholes in the parking lot, seeding the grass and replacing dead shrubs/plants.
The department also was looking into placing concrete pads near the water pumps to prevent the area from becoming too muddy.
Additionally, the parks office had been working with the Washington MO Dog Park Group to establish a separate area for small dogs. The group has been trying to get the separate area since the park opened in May 2017.
Dunker noted in May that the department had received some pricing on fencing and an entry sign, but no action has been taken yet.