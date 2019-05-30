The Washington Parks Department’s Fees and Charges Committee have found common ground with the Washington Soccer Association regarding the fees charged for use of the soccer fields.
The agreed upon fees are $25 for an unlit game, $40 for a lit game, $15 for an unlit practice and $20 for a lit practice.
The fees proposed for using the lights are enough to cover the cost, Parks Director Wayne Dunker assured the board during the May meeting.
The committee will meet once more with the soccer association, on Friday, May 31, before recommending the fees to the park board Wednesday, June 5.
The board will then vote on whether to recommend those fees to city council, which will have the final say.
The meeting Friday will discuss who will be in charge of maintenance and marking the fields.
During last month’s meeting, Dunker said the parks department would continue to mark the fields during the regular soccer season. Then over the winter and early spring, the soccer association would be in charge of marking the fields.
He also noted that organizations around town help with maintenance on city fields for other associations.
Dunker has been in contact with the soccer association’s President Sarah Lough and said he threw that idea out there to see if they would be willing to commit to something like that.
He also proposes alternate practice locations to reduce the wear and tear on the Lakeview fields. The soccer association plays some of its games on those fields in Washington.