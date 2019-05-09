The South Point Bark Park is on the Washington Parks Department’s radar once again.
“We have measured out a small dog area based on where the (Washington Dog Park) group put their markings,” Parks Director Wayne Dunker told board members last Wednesday.
The group has been trying to get a separate area fenced for smaller dogs since the park opened in May 2017.
The parks department backed the idea of a smaller dog park before the park opened. That’s why the rules on the outside of the fence read, “No dogs over 20 pounds in the small dog park fenced area.”
But there is no fenced area yet for the smaller dogs.
Dunker said Chad Owens, parks foreman, has received some pricing on fencing and an entry sign.
“Things are moving along there, slowly but surely,” he said.
The dog park group had raised $19,000 by July 2018 through events to support costs of completing plans for the dog park. Members also offered to assist in building the small dog park, just like they did with the original park.
Dunker said he plans to meet with the dog park group again to discuss the next steps. As of now, there is not a timeline for when the small dog area will be completed.
The parks department is working on completing some landscaping at the park such as grading the walkway, filling potholes in the parking lot, seeding the grass and replacing dead shrubs/plants.
The department also is looking into placing concrete pads underneath the water pumps or installing a drain to prevent that area from getting too muddy.
Amy Niehaus, a member of the dog park group, reminds anyone who uses the dog park to contact city council members, the mayor and/or the parks department to share any comments or concerns.
The dog park is located off Old Highway 100 on Simmonds Avenue near the wastewater treatment plant.