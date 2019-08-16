Washington police suspect it was a slingshot that hurled small balls into the windows of businesses causing property damage.
At least four businesses have reported damage by the small steel and glass balls striking windows.
According to police, the first incident was reported Wednesday, Aug. 7, when a steel ball shattered a window in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street.
The next day, a glass window was shattered with a steel ball in the 700 block of West Fifth Street.
On Friday, Aug. 9, a report was taken in the 900 block of East Sixth Street after the owner of the building found a hole in a window.
Police added that other incidents have since been reported. Investigators have found clues and have developed suspects, police said.
Any other victims are asked to contact Washington police at 636-390-1050.
Police noted that in some incidents the ball has not shattered glass but instead created a hole, so damage may not be as noticeable in those situations.