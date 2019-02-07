First responders rescued a teen Monday who was nearly waist deep in mud and sinking at the riverfront trail.
Assistant Washington Fire Chief Nick Risch said the 14-year-old boy was not injured in the incident.
Risch told The Missourian that fire crews were dispatched to the far west end of the new trail at 5:19 p.m.
The teen’s friends called for help when he became stuck while fishing near the Missouri River.
Washington police responded to the scene but contacted the fire department when it became apparent that a technical rescue was necessary.
The Washington Ambulance District also responded to the scene. Fire and ambulance crews used backboards to get the teen up and out of the mud, Risch said.
“We used multiple backboards as a walking surface,” he said.
In total the rescue took about 15 minutes.
“It took a few minutes for us to get down to him,” Risch said. “That was more due to us getting access to him so we didn’t get stuck.”
Strike Team 5, housed in Union and Pacific, was dispatched at 5:23 p.m. but “turned around pretty quickly,” Risch said.
The teen was taken home after the rescue.