Tyler Schlitt of Washington is one of 13 photo winners who have been selected for the Missouri Lottery’s 2020 “Missouri Getaways” calendar contest.
Missouri Lottery players submitted over 600 unique entries depicting their favorite Missouri destinations for a chance to be included in the new calendar.
A photo of the Burr Oak Tree in Columbia, submitted by Pevely resident Gary Adams, was chosen as the contest’s grand-prize winner and will be featured as the 2020 calendar cover photo.
“We received an array of photos that captured scenes from our state’s many wonderful getaways,” said May Scheve Reardon, Missouri Lottery’s executive director. “The pride that Missourians have in their state was evident in the hundreds of submissions we received.”
Calendars will be distributed to the Lottery’s network of over 4,600 Lottery retail locations, and the contest winners will also receive copies.
The 13 chosen photos will appear in the 2020 calendar, and each photographer will receive a photo credit.
The grand-prize photographer will receive a $500 prize. The other 12 photographers can look forward to $100 in Scratchers tickets.
2020 Calendar Contest Winners:
To view all winning photos, visit www.molottery.com/extras/calendar_contest/details.shtm.