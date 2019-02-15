It may be February, but planning is already underway for the Washington Town & Country Fair Parade, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 4.
Each year, a grand marshal and honor group are selected to lead the parade, which starts at 4 p.m.
Members of the community can submit nominations now through March 31, according to Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director for the Fair and Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Griesheimer said the parade honors are designed to recognize an outstanding individual and organization that better the community through service, leadership and volunteerism.
“This is the third year we have accepted nominations from the community and it’s always great to see the suggestions,” she said. “Sometimes, because we’re so close to the Fair and all of the planning, we might not single out someone who would be so deserving.”
The parade committee will review all of the nominations and then make a recommendation to the Fair Board for final approval.
Griesheimer said the committee does retain past nominations, which are considered as well.
“If you’ve submitted someone before, you do not need to do so again, unless you want to update the information,” she said.
The grand marshal and honorary group will be announced in the spring.
Last year, longtime attorney and community volunteer Steven P. Kuenzel Sr., managing partner of Eckelkamp Kuenzel LLP, was grand marshal. The honorary group was the Washington Elks Lodge.
In 2017, former City Administrator Jim Briggs, who worked for the city for 41 years and was the longest serving city administrator, served as grand marshal. The honorary group was the city of Washington.
Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke was the grand marshal and the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit was the honor group in 2016.
In 2015, longtime community volunteer Vince Borgerding led the parade, along with a group of five young volunteers — Sophie Straatmann, Justine Huellinghoff, Ellie Scheer, Maggie Westhoff and Britney Harriman — who helped raise money for the Jaycees All-Abilities Park.
For the 2014 Fair parade, the two people who were instrumental in getting the parade started, Dave Wehmeyer and Judy Tobben, served as the grand marshals.
Sharing the spotlight with Wehmeyer and Tobben were past parade chairmen.
Nomination forms are available on the Fair website, www.washmofair.com, or at the Chamber of Commerce office at 323 W. Main St. Completed forms can be returned to the Chamber office or emailed to breed@washmo.org.
The Fair will hold its annual kickoff party immediately following the parade with live music, and food and drink available for purchase at the Farmers’ Market.