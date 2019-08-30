The Washington Public Library Board Monday announced that a search for a permanent director has begun.
The board revised the job advertisement and approved the proposed changes at its meeting.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said he hopes to have the advertisement ready for the weekend edition of The Missourian.
In the meantime, Nelson Appell will continue serving at interim director. Appell attended Monday’s meeting.
“It was nice for my first one,” said Appell, who will continue with the same job duties as before with the addition of some director roles, such as attending board meetings and being the point person during the interim period.
Earlier this month, city officials announced a search committee had been formed for a new director, as former director, Claire Miller, is no longer employed by the city.
The search committee will review applications at the end of September and set up interviews in October.
The committee includes Lamb, Mayor Sandy Lucy, Shauna Pfitzinger, human resources director, and two or three library board members, including President Katie Dieckhaus.