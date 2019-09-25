The hiring committee for a new Washington Public Library director has expanded by two people.
Library board members Monday night selected Diane Lick and Norma Brinker for representation on the committee.
The committee had consisted of Mayor Sandy Lucy, City Administrator Darren Lamb, Shauna Pfitzinger, human resources director, and Katie Dieckhaus, library board president.
“We need more representation from the board,” said Dieckhaus. “So I’m asking, just to keep it even for city and library board members, for two more people to represent on that committee.”
Rather than asking for volunteers, Dieckhaus asked for nominations.
“It shouldn’t be too much work, but there will be interviews,” she said.
Several board members were concerned the interviews would be held during regular business hours when they were at work.
Dieckhaus recalled a previous hiring process where the interviews took place in the evenings.
Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet, board liaison, said the interviews would most likely take place during regular business hours since the city of Washington was helping with the search.
The library board is responsible for hiring the director and the selection does not require approval from the city council.
Jeff Holtmeier, vice president/treasurer of the board, was absent from the meeting. He had served on a former hiring committee.
Councilman Greg Skornia, board liaison, wondered if Holtmeier would like to be included on this committee.
“He didn’t say anything to me,” said Dieckhaus. “I can contact him just to be certain. I’m not opposed to putting more people on the committee. I just wanted to make sure we had even representation since it really does fall on us to make that decision.”
Library Director
In August, Lamb announced that former library director Claire Miller was no longer employed by the city.
Miller served as the seventh city librarian. She was hired in March 2017 after a nearly four-month search.
Two applications have been received thus far for the position. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Oct. 1, by 5 p.m.
Applicants must submit an application, cover letter and detailed resume with a list of professional personal references to human resources at city hall.
For now, Nelson Appell has been named interim director.
The committee is looking for candidates who have a master’s degree in library science from an accredited university, at least five years of library experience and an additional five years of library experience in a supervisory role.
The director is responsible for supervising the day-to-day operations of the library. That person also is in charge of developing and managing the departmental budget, maintaining the library collection, providing support and information to the community, and overseeing development and implementation of on-site programs and outreach.
The job posting and application is located on the city’s website at https://washmo.gov/.
The Library
Currently, there are 14 staff members working at the library.
In February, the library celebrated its 95th anniversary. This year also brought a tax levy increase for the first time since 1954. The property taxes are now equal to those in the Scenic Regional Library District.
The 10-cent increase doubles the levy to 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation. It’s expected to generate about $250,000.
The city supports the library district’s budget with $325,000 from general revenue. The levy increase will expand the city’s budget by about $125,000.