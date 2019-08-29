Schroeder Drugs will hold its grand opening at its new location Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The independently owned community pharmacy relocated from Elm and Second streets. It opened Aug. 19 at its new facility at 540 E. Fifth St. in Washington.
The grand opening celebration will include a free barbecue lunch, served between 11 a.m and 1 p.m., along with games and a chance to win prizes, including a 4k Ultra Smart TV.
The public is invited to attend the celebration and see the new location.
Pharmacist Mark Weidle, PharmD, said he’s proud to continue providing the Washington community an enhanced level of care by offering free local delivery, drive-thru, immunizations and medication management programs.
“The Schroeder Drugs team is excited to continue serving their patients and community in the new building,” Weidle said. “I hope the added conveniences of the new location will help us serve our patients better. Easier access, additional parking and a drive-thru will help us help everyone.
“We welcome new customers and longtime customers to visit our new building,” he added. “We strive to serve our customers and want to be your pharmacy.”
For more information, call 636-239-4707 or visit www.SchroederDrugs.com.