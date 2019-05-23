The Washington School District will hold its end of the year program for all faculty and staff this Friday, May 24, at 2 p.m. at the C.J. Burger Fine Arts Center at the high school.
Friday is the last day of school for students.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the end of the year assembly is an opportunity to thank the staff for their hard work and celebrate the end of the school year.
More than 660 employees are expected to attend.
The WINGS Support Staff Person of the Year also will be presented. The teacher of the year award was presented in August at the back to school program.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer and and School Board President John Freitag will both speak.
“Retirees will be recognized and those employees with years of service milestones will be honored,” said VanLeer.