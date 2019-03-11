As of Monday, March 4, the Washington School District has missed eight days of school due to inclement weather.
Classes were canceled Nov. 15, Jan. 11, Jan. 14, Jan. 30, Jan. 31, Feb. 1, Feb. 20 and Feb. 28.
According to the board-approved 2018-19 academic calendar, inclement weather days will be made up in the following order: May 23-24, April 22, March 18-19, and May 28-30.
The Nov. 15 snow day will be made up on Thursday, May 23, and the Jan. 11 snow day will be made up on Friday, May 24. The Jan. 14 snow day will be made up on Monday, April 22, the day after Easter.
The schedule was revised that the Jan. 30 missed day was made up Monday, Feb. 18, Presidents Day.
The Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 snow days will be made up during spring break, Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19.
The Feb. 20 snow day will not be made up because the district changed to a full day schedule for Friday, March 8, (previously a modified day), along with May 1, 8, 15 and 22 (previously early release days).
The snow day on Feb. 28 was forgiven by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The last day of the school year currently stands as Friday, May 24, but is subject to change with additional missed days.
At this point, Washington High School graduation is still scheduled for Thursday, May 23. It could be moved if there are additional missed days.
If there are additional missed days, a final decision on the date of graduation will be made after the total number of snow days for this school year is known.
The district must meet state guidelines in the areas of instructional hours and/or days of attendance.