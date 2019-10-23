The Washington School Board will meet Wednesday night, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. in the board room of the administration building.
The board will hold a closed session prior to the meeting to discuss legal and personnel issues.
Representatives of Bond Architects, St. Louis, and Washington Engineering will give a presentation on Prop S construction projects, including a new elementary school, safety vestibule construction at all schools, and other potential work.
The board also will vote on owner representation services to facilitate the preconstruction and construction projects.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann will discuss recently released achievement data for the district.
The board also will vote on a budget revision — the first of four throughout the school year.
Action also will be taken on new academic calendars for the next two school years. The 2020-21 calendar was revised due to the new state mandate in which students cannot start school earlier than 10 calendar days prior to Labor Day. The 2021-22 calendar was created following the same format as set for the 2020-21 calendar.
School officials said the proposed calendar options were shared with staff at each building, and their feedback was solicited.
Other items to be voted on include revised policies on intradistrict transfers and medication administration to students.