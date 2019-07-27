The Washington School Board will holds its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at the district administation building.
The board will meet in closed session prior to the meeting to discuss personnel, legal and real estate issues.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer will share details of the district’s strategic plan launch.
Information also will be provided on preliminary assessed values that have been received from all three county assessors. A summary of these values shows an increase of 3.18 percent in assessed value this year from the three counties combined.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann will share information on professional development for 2019-20.
The board will be asked to take action on the purchase of Chromebook management software which will allow teachers and pertinent staff to monitor student Chromebook use while in the teachers’ classrooms. It also will allow parents to view logs of student activity and control student use of the Chromebook at home.
An update on the status of the Augusta playground also will be provided at the meeting.