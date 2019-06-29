The Washington School Board approved Anthem as its new health insurance provider Wednesday, June 26.
While the board predicts they will be in the positive, historically it has been a medically rough year for the district. However, the board still forecasts they will end in a balance.
The previous provider, UnitedHealthcare, offered a renewal at a 13 percent increase above the current rate. Anthem offered a renewal at 4.9 percent above the current rate. The annual savings in premiums by switching to Anthem is $306,286.08.
Anthem also agreed to pay $10,000 for wellness incentives and $20,000 for an online enrollment platform.
It was clarified to the board the design of the plan is the same, the provider is just Anthem now.