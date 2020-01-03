Filing for three open seats on the Washington School Board in the April election will resume this Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7:30 a.m.
The district has been closed for winter break, but reopens Thursday.
The last day to file is Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m.
Only the three incumbents have filed to date — Scott Byrne and Susan Thatcher of Labadie and Bob Oreskovic, Washington.
Byrne is completing his fourth term on the board. He was first elected in 2008. Thatcher is finishing her second term after first being elected in 2014. Oreskovic was elected in 2017 and is completing his first term.
All three filed on the opening day.
Board members are elected to three-year terms.
Candidates should register in Julie Bell’s office on the second floor of the Washington School District administration building at 220 Locust St. in Washington.
Regular filing hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Except for the first and last day of filing, filing will not occur on days that the district is closed due to inclement weather.
Board candidates must be at least 24 years of age, U.S. citizens, resident taxpayers of the district and have resided in Missouri for one year preceding their election.
Candidates cannot be delinquent in the payment of any state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on stated residence.
They also cannot be a registered sex offender, or found guilty or pled guilty to a felony under Missouri law.
Additionally, candidates cannot be convicted or pled guilty to a felony or misdemeanor under federal law.
Candidates must file all required campaign disclosure reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, when applicable, for all previous elections in which they were candidates.
The seven-member board serves as the governing body for the school district. Board members set district policies, select the superintendent of schools, adopt the annual budget and determine the tax rate.
The school board always holds a reorganization meeting in April following the election. New school board members are sworn in at that time for their new three-year terms.