There will be three open seats on the Washington School Board in the April 7, 2020, election.
Filing dates were announced Wednesday night at the school board meeting.
Filing will open Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8 a.m. and close Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 5 p.m.
The three board members whose terms will expire are Scott Byrne, who has served since 2008; Susan Thatcher, a board member since 2014; and Bob Oreskovic, who has served since 2017.
Board members serve three-year terms. They have not yet announced if they plan to seek re-election.
School board candidates should file in Julie Bell’s office at the district office, 220 Locust St. in Washington.
Regular filing hours following the opening day of filing will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The school district will be closed for winter recess from the close of business Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Offices will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Except for the first and last day of filing, filing will not occur on days that the district is closed due to inclement weather.
Candidates must be U.S. citizens and resident taxpayers of the district who have resided in the state of Missouri for one year preceding their election.
Additionally, candidates must be at least 24 years of age, not delinquent in the payment of any state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on stated residence.
Candidates also cannot be a registered sex offender, found guilty of nor pleaded guilty to a felony under Missouri law, have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to a felony under the federal laws.
Candidates must have filed all required campaign disclosure reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, when applicable, for all previous elections in which they were candidates.
About the Board
In addition to Byrne, Thatcher and Oreskovic, the other board members are John Freitag, president, Kevin Blackburn, Jason Oesterly and Matt Wilson.
As elected representatives, the seven-member board serves as the governing body for the public school system. The school board sets district policies, selects the superintendent of schools, adopts the annual budget and determines the tax rate.
An annual school board election is held in April. Board members serve three-year overlapping terms with two or three members elected each year. Board members do not receive a salary.
The board generally meets monthly on designated Wednesday evenings during the school year and the summer. Meetings are held in the board room on the second floor of the district office, 200 Locust St., at 7 p.m.
Board meetings are open to the public. Executive session meetings, which are closed to the public in accordance with Missouri Sunshine Law, are scheduled as required and held only for certain student, personnel, property and legal matters.