The Washington Farmers’ Market will reopen for the 2019 season this Saturday, April 6, and temps are expected to be in the 70s.
“We’re so excited to have a beautiful, warm opening day,” said Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, which manages the market.
“Who doesn’t want to get out and welcome spring?” Griesheimer asked.
After the harsh weather the area has experienced, she said the venders are eager to be back. Market hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October, with a few exceptions. Hours may be extended or changed for certain downtown festivals.
The covered Farmers’ Market is located at 317 W. Main St. in Downtown Washington. It only features vendors from Franklin or an adjoining county.
Griesheimer expects there to be roughly 20 vendors in attendance Saturday with baked goods and craft items. She was not sure about produce at this time.
The market is exclusive to produce that is in season in Missouri.
Griesheimer noted that vendor packets can be found online at www.washmomarket.com.
“We’ll always take new vendors,” she said.
The market got its start in July of 1990.
Last year, opening day had to be rescheduled due to snow.
Sprouts Kids Club
The Sprouts Kids Club for children ages 3-10 will return this year in May.
Parents can register their children to be members during market hours.
Griesheimer noted the club starts later in the season to allow more produce vendors to come into season.
“Of course, they’re always welcome to come to the market (before May),” she said. “We’d love to see them there.”
Griesheimer said the goal of the club is to introduce children to a variety of fresh, local produce.
Each market day, children can check in at the Sprouts table and receive $2 in sprout tokens. The tokens can only be used for fresh produce from a vendor.
Tokens can be spent immediately, saved for a larger purchase or combined with siblings’ or friends’ tokens. Tokens may only be used by Sprouts members.