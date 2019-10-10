Christopher McDougall, author of the national bestseller “Born to Run,” will be the guest speaker at this year’s Run to Read, organized by The Missourian and the Four Rivers Family YMCA.
The run will be held this Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Washington Public Library, 410 Lafayette St.
The event includes a 5K run, 1-mile story stroll and Baby Buzz Dash for the youngest runners.
Registration is $15 for adults, $10 for children, and free for teachers and librarians.
Registration can be made in several ways. Printed forms are available at Four Rivers Area Family YMCA, 400 Grand Ave., or Neighborhood Reads bookstore, 401 Lafayette St. in Washington. Download a registration form at emissourian.com or register online at gwrymca.org (Link to Four Rivers YMCA and then to special events).
Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. in the library lobby.
McDougall’s visit here is part of a national tour promoting his third book, “Running With Sherman,” which tells the story of how he rescued a neglected donkey and helped him thrive by training together to participate a mining-era-style ultramarathon in the Rocky Mountains.
A foreign correspondent for the Associated Press, McDougall covered wars in Rwanda and Angola before writing his international bestseller, “Born to Run,” which is being made into a movie starring Matthew McConaughey.
Run to Read is held annually to benefit local literacy efforts and to give away hundreds of new, hardback books. Everyone who participates in the Run to Read receives a free book of their choosing, from hundreds of child, teen and adult titles.