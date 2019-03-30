Projected levels of the Missouri River have led to demolition plans of the Highway 47 bridge to be pushed back.
The demolition had been scheduled for Thursday, April 4.
The decision was made Thursday morning when projected levels of the Missouri River were updated by the National Weather Service.
There has not been a specific date given.
Marschel Wrecking LLC, Fenton, is the subcontractor conducting the bridge demolition.
A key factor in the demolition decision is the Missouri River level. In order to proceed with the blast, the river must be below 17-18 feet, MoDOT officials have stated.
The forecast for the morning of April 4 is over 20 feet.
According to MoDOT Area Engineer Judy Wagner, it will take about six days to pack the explosives to demo the bridge. Once the packing begins, the only weather event that will stop it from proceeding is lightning.
The final saw cuts to the old Highway 47 bridge will be made from large barges that arrived at the site Monday afternoon.
All work associated with the bridge deck removal and demolition is under the supervision of Marschel Wrecking.
Wagner noted that from the barges the explosive packing will be done. Then after the blast, large cranes atop the barges will remove bridge pieces from the river bottom.
Highway 47 will be closed at Fifth Street to the south and at the Highway 47 and Highway 94 intersection at Dutzow to the north from 9-11 a.m., according to Wagner.
Augusta Bottom Road will be closed at Emke Road.
Wagner expects most local drivers to be aware of the closure, but out-of-town travelers will be redirected to the Hermann or Boone bridges.
Soon after the blast, inspectors will check out the new Highway 47 bridge to ensure there is no structural damage before allowing traffic to cross, she added.
There will be a strictly enforced 1,000-foot-radius blast zone surrounding the bridge.
Within that zone there can be nobody outside or the blast will not occur, Wagner commented. She said Marschel Wrecking will talk with residents inside the blast zone explaining what will occur during the blast and asking them to be inside if they are home.
The blast radius extends to Third Street to the south. Mercy Hospital is just outside of the zone, but the subcontractor will be working with the hospital and is asking that no surgeries be scheduled during the blast.