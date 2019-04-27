The Washington School District will spend about $1.4 million on roofing and HVAC projects this summer.
The school board Wednesday night approved the work. The funding will come from the capital projects budget. The total cost is $1,426,534.17.
School officials said roof restoration and HVAC improvements at Four Rivers Career Center and Washington High School have been a part of their capital improvements plan.
Roof work also will be completed at Nix cafeteria at the high school.
These projects also were discussed at the board’s facilities committee meeting Jan. 29.
The board approved proposals from Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. (WTI), through the EdPlus Co-op.
Contractors for the projects are as follows:
Washington High School — Shay Roofing and IFS (Integrated Facility Services).
Nix Cafeteria — Downing Roofing.
Four Rivers Career Center — Shay Roofing and IFS.