A Washington Special Road District commissioner Monday refuted claims made about the district, while residents backed up its reputation.
Ed Fischer told the Washington Area Highway and Transportation Committee that he has served for 22 years as a road district commissioner. He also is a member of the city transportation committee.
“We have continued a good working relationship with the city,” Fischer noted.
“A couple of things said are not right,” he added. “There is no double taxations — everybody pays the same tax but it is directed differently.”
Fischer’s defense of the road district was prompted by criticism by local officials. Specifically, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker who has been publicly questioning the need for the districts.
At the September Franklin County Transportation Committee meeting, Brinker said the road districts no longer serve a purpose and could be considered “double taxation” for residents within them.
There are four special road districts operating in the county, affecting Washington, Sullivan, New Haven and Union.
Brinker has suggested that considerations be made to dissolve the districts and pass maintenance to the county highway department.
In addition, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb requested that the road district reimburse the city 25 percent of its annual revenue over the past three years. Lamb has stated that Washington residents pay 90 percent of the revenue for the district through personal property and real estate taxes.
The Washington Special Road District maintains 18.4 miles of roads adjacent to the city limits. The district covers about 80 percent of the city limits, and residents within the coverage area pay taxes to the district.
Fischer suggested that to dissolve, or not, the road districts should be the decision by the people in the districts.
“It should be up to the voters who pay the taxes,” he said.
“Over the years (the road district) has donated a lot to the city,” Fischer added. “We don’t every year — sometimes expenses are different.”
He further stated that if the road district were to dissolve, the tax revenue currently going to the district would then go other places in the county.
“The bulk of the tax money in and around Washington would be decided in Union (by county commissioners),” Fischer said. “It could be split all over the county.”
The road district recently completed a construction project on Pottery Road, including the addition of curb and gutters.
“Ninety-nine percent of the roads (in Franklin County) don’t need curb and gutters. Pottery Road is different,” Fischer said. “There are a lot of houses on Pottery Road and the bulk of Pottery Road is not in the road district.”
Supporters
Bernie Westhoelter, road district commissioner, said those who live in the districts appreciate the maintenance of the roads.
“A few years back when I ran for commissioner there was overwhelming praise for the road district,” he said. “People are grateful that we are keeping the roads passable in bad weather, good weather and everything in between.”
Westhoelter added that all of the funds for the district are spent appropriately.
“We know what needs to be done and we have the people to do it,” he added. “We keep what we have got and the money is spent on the road district.”
Dave Riegel, who lives on Bethlehem Church Road, said the district keeps roads clear during inclement weather.
“They do a really good job with snow removal,” he stated. “The directors are the most dedicated people we could ask for.”
Another resident of the road district stated that the roads are cleared of snow and well maintained, which is a benefit to residents of Washington who also travel on them.
“People in the city of Washington do get use out of the tax money,” he said.
Goodes Mill Road resident Leroy Straatmann told the transportation committee that he and his neighbors petitioned to get into the road district in the 1970s.
“We are all well and satisfied with what we’ve got,” he added. “If it ain’t broke, surely don’t fix it.”