City officials are asking for a cut of special road district tax revenue generated through personal property and real estate taxes of Washington residents.
On Monday, Darren Lamb, city administrator, told the Washington Area Highway and Transportation Committee the city is seeking reimbursement of 25 percent from the Washington Special Road District’s coffers from the past three years.
The request stems from the amount of the road district’s budget that is funded by Washington residents and property owners.
“I don’t dispute the job that the special road district has done with any of the money,” Lamb said. “The idea is, how do we share funds or have an equitable amount of those funds.”
According to state statute, a municipality can request up to 25 percent of funds from a special road district each year.
During the Washington City Council meeting Monday night, Lamb explained that he began looking into the relationship between the city and the road district.
The investigation was spurred by the request by the road district to John Nilges, public works director, for the city to supply employees to help the district stripe roads.
“They were requesting four employees to help stripe for four days,” Lamb noted.
Ultimately, the city did not aid with the striping because the staff was needed for city projects. There also were concerns about insurance coverage of city employees working in the road district.
Lamb added that the concerns Washington has about the district are unrelated to questions about the necessity of the district posed by Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker. Brinker recently stated that the road districts are antiquated and are a “double taxation” on residents who live in them.
“That is a whole other argument,” Lamb explained. “My (question) was where is the money coming from?”
The Washington Special Road District covers about 80 percent of the city limits. The district maintains 18.4 miles — all of which are outside the city limits.
Lamb stated 90 percent of the total revenue for the district is provided by property owners within the city limits.
“It makes sense that some of that money comes back to the city,” Lamb said.
“I do not expect anyone to rush to write a check,” he added, “but this is something to get the dialogue started.”
District Revenues
Listed bellow are the revenues generated for the Washington Special Road District through personal property and real estate taxes, and how the funds were generated.
2018
Total — $745,048.90;
Washington residents — $667,468.52; and
Non-Washington residents — $77,580.38.
2017
Total — $734,628.42;
Washington residents — $659,141.33; and
Non-Washington residents — $75,487.09.
2016
Total — $710,185.35;
Washington residents — $640,646.73; and
Non-Washington residents — $69,538.62.
According to Lamb, if the road district complies with the request, the city would be reimbursed a total of $547,465.68, which is 25 percent from each of the three years. In 2018, 25 percent of the district revenue was $186,262.23; in 2017, it was $183,657.11; and 25 percent from 2016 was $177,546.34.
City Projects
Lamb added that during the same three-year time period, from 2016-19, the city spent approximately $4 million on road projects and maintenance.
That includes $1,278,919 of city funds spent on six projects — Bluff Road, Bieker/Steutermann Road, West Main Street, ADA transition plan, Oak Street and the Jefferson Street bridge. There was $2,437,648 of Surface Transportation Program (STP) grants, an 80-20 cost-share funding mechanism funneled through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW) utilizing state and federal dollars.
The total of the grants and city funds is $3,716,567. The remainder of the approximate $4 million paid during the three years was for road maintenance, Lamb added.
At the transportation meeting, Councilman Steve Sullentrup requested that Ed Fischer, committee member and board member with the special road district, provide the city with budget documents for the district.
Lamb added that the city requested the budget information three months ago but still has not received it.
At the council meeting, former mayor Dick Stratman urged the city to continue to push for a 25 percent reimbursement. He said there were similar concerns about the district when he served as mayor from 2002-2010.
He referred to the district as “super highways to nowhere,” due to the excellent conditions of the roads. Stratman unsuccessfully ran for the Washington Special Road District board.