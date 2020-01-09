The loop on the western end of the Rotary Riverfront Trail is closed to make repairs.
Director of Public Works John Nilges said city crews recently noticed a problem near the loop end of the trail. During an inspection, Nilges said crews discovered a portion of concrete was damaged.
“There’s a concrete slab that’s over the top of the old St. John’s bridge,” he said. “We poured the slab for the trail on top of it. The side slope sloughed off because of the flooding this summer.”
Nilges said the damage needs to be addressed. While it’s likely safe for pedestrians to keep walking on the trail, he was concerned about city equipment driving over the damaged area.
“We need to get that shored up,” he said.
The city closed the trail starting Tuesday, Jan. 7, to fix the problem.
“We are going to place some rock and then pump some concrete into it to stabilize the slab,” Nilges said.
The closure is expected to last a week, weather permitting.
The city entered into a contract with Larry “Cowboy” Proemsey to assist in the project. Nilges said the contract is not to exceed $15,000.
The old culvert was built in 1929, Nilges said. He was unsure what the city will find while cleaning it out.
“I don’t think we’re going to find any old cars in it,” he said.
The fix should solve the problem. Nilges said the only other solution would be to replace the culvert with a new box culvert. A new culvert would be expensive.
Nilges said he didn’t think it would make sense to spend that amount of money on a pedestrian trail.
The project is being paid for out of the city’s stormwater fund.
The rest of the trail will be open up to the bridge.