The Washington River Festival and Missouri River Cleanup will be held Saturday, April 13, at Rennick Riverfront Park. Families and people of all ages are welcome to participate.
The river cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will include river activities, hands-on, educational fun, music, food and many art activities. Entertainment will be provided by Babaloo, World Bird Sanctuary, Wild Horse Creek, the Burney Sisters, an art auction and Woodshine.
To participate in the cleanup, volunteers are encouraged to sign up in advance at www.riverrelief.org, which is the partnering organization for the festival and the cleanup.
Missouri River Relief facilitates cleanups in communities all along the Missouri River from Yankton, S.D., to the confluence in St. Louis.
Safety-certified boat drivers will transport cleanup participants to locations along the river to pick up trash on the banks. The boat then brings them back to the park for the festival.
Life vests, gloves and water will be provided. People of all ages are welcome to participate in the cleanup, but children under the age of 5 should bring their own fitted life vest.
Missouri River Relief’s education department will present field trips the week before the festival for parochial and public elementary students and middle school students.
The Washington River Festival and River Cleanup is in its seventh year and is a biennial event.
For more information and to sign up for the cleanup, go to www.riverrelief.org.