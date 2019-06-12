It’s going down.
The Missouri River reached its highest mark in Downtown Washington, peaking at 29.45 feet Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.
According to compiled records, this is the 12th-highest crest, falling between one of the 1993 crests (Sept. 30) of 29.6 feet and the top level reached during 1994 (April 14) at 29.15 feet.
As of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the river had dropped 1.55 feet from its crest and was at 27.9 feet and was in minor flood stage. The moderate level is 28 feet.
The river is projected to continue a slow, but steady drop until finally dropping below flood stage sometime Sunday, June 23.
The highest river level on record was 35.4 feet measured July 31, 1993.
The second-highest reading was 32.9 feet May 19, 1995.
The third crest was July 17, 1993, while the fourth-highest mark was 32.57 feet June 1, 1844. A review of the preliminary data showed it was higher than the previously reported mark of 32.25.
The fifth-highest crest was 32.5 feet Oct. 6, 1986.