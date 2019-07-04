Work is scheduled to begin Monday, July 8, for a resurfacing and sidewalk project on Highway 47 through Washington,
According to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Area Engineer Judy Wagner, plans call for resurfacing of an almost 2-mile stretch of Highway 47 from East Third Street to Norwood Trailer Court.
Plans also call for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk improvements along the state highway. The work will bring those sidewalks into ADA compliance.
Much of the resurfacing work will be done at night, during off-peak hours, Wagner said. However the contractor will work during the day on the ADA improvements. The contract was awarded to Pace Construction Co., St. Louis, for $1,388,650.
Work is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 1. The work is weather permitting.
Plans call for a three-quarter inch ultra thin asphalt wearing surface (UBAWS), Wagner said. The surface was selected to preserve the existing pavement surface for another five to seven years. “The existing pavement is in good condition and we want to keep it that way,” she said.