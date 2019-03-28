Much of Highway 47 through Washington will be resurfaced over the next several months.
Plans call for a “micro surface” on the state road from Third Street to the Norwood Trailer Court.
According to Judy Wagner, Missouri Department of Transportation area engineer, much of the work will be done at night.
Wagner told members of the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee that the project will bring sidewalks along that stretch of Highway 47 into American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.
Construction is scheduled to begin in June. The low bidder of the project is Pace Construction Co.
According to MoDOT, the project design is underway and the department is working to acquire right of way and make adjustments to existing utilities.
City Project
Washington Public Works Director John Nilges said the city will work in conjunction with MoDOT during a separate sidewalk and resurfacing project.
The Steutermann and Bieker sidewalks will connect with the state project.
The project will consist of a 3-inch asphalt overlay from Highway A east to the city limits at Washington Heights Drive.
During the work, sidewalks will be installed along Steutermann Road to Highway 47.
The project was approved in the 2015-2018 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the St. Louis region.
The federal share is $539,400 and the city’s share is $137,610.