The Washington City Council Monday will be asked to support a resolution for a grant to provide more housing in Downtown Washington.
At the Monday, July 15, meeting, council members are poised to pass a resolution in support on a HOPE VI Main Street Grant applied for by Washington Downtown Inc. The Housing and Urban Development grant caps off at $500,000. The meeting will be held in the council chambers at Washington City Hall beginning at 7 p.m.
According to Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, this summer, Downtown Inc. and city staff have been working to reapply for the grant to redevelop the fourth floor of 214 Elm St., commonly known as the YHTI Building.
Fred Becker, owner of the building, has agreed to partner as the developer in the project.
Maniaci added that there has been significant development in Downtown Washington but there are few new apartment units that are considered reasonably affordable.
This grant requires that the first tenants of the building, and only the first tenants, make approximately $40,000 a year or less which would create Downtown housing opportunities for some teachers, government workers, industrial skilled laborers, and more, according to Maniaci.
Also on the agenda are public hearings for a proposed short-term rental at 1518 Riverview Drive. Applicant Tyann Marcink (Hammond), who would manage the property, is seeking a special use permit for a short-term lodging at the home which is located in an R-1B Zoning District.
Short-term lodging, anything less than 30 days, requires a special use permit for any zoning district outside of C-3 Overlay Districts.
Neighboring homeowners objected to the request at the July 8 planning and zoning commission meeting, stating a business is not a good fit in their neighborhood. The planning commission voted 5-3 to recommend the council approve the permit.
A second public hearing is for the rezoning of a duplex located at 4967 and 4971 South Point Road in the Stone Crest subdivision.
Cathy Bledsoe, with Re/MAX Central, requested to rezone the property from R-2 Two-Family Residential to R-1C Single-Family Attached to allow for zero lot lines between each structure. The separation of duplexes has become necessary because most banks no longer finance duplexes that are sold as one unit.
The council also will consider ordinances allowing for prorating business licenses and an agreement allowing the city to lease a parking lot at Third and Oak streets from Eckelkamp Enterprises, LLC.